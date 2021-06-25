CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,786,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.83 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

