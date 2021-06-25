Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

