Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. 53,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,641. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

