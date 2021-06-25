Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

