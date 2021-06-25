Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,297.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $249,684.11 and approximately $3,297.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159934 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,704.20 or 0.99684587 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 586,592 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

