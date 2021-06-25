Davis Selected Advisers Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.40% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $326.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

