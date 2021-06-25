Davis Selected Advisers Sells 20,250 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.84 and a 1-year high of $165.36.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

