DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,680. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.