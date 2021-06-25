DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Cap of $300,632.17

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DeHive has a total market cap of $300,632.17 and approximately $336,822.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00161526 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.09 or 1.00075460 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

