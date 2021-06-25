Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.15 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 4,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.