Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.15 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 4,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

