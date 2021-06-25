Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

