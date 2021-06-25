DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce sales of $996.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $962.00 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $490.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,975. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $4,307,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after buying an additional 257,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $7,150,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

