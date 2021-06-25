Dero Price Hits $9.68 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 103.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.68 or 0.00030120 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $103.32 million and $2.48 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,126.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.48 or 0.05688434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.64 or 0.01421381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00397988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00385687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007406 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,677,890 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

