Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DM stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $15,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 921,654 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

