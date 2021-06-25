Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.06.

LUN opened at C$11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.60. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

