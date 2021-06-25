Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.34 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 210,877 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paramount Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

