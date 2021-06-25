Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. 207,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,553. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 0.96.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

