Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPW. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.82 ($69.19).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €58.31 ($68.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.90. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

