Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXT. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of DXT traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.91. 6,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

