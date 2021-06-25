DHT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,337 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 570% compared to the average volume of 1,244 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DHT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,017. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $21,966,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in DHT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

