DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.01). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

DRH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

