Digitex City Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00595399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

