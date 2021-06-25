Digiwage Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $43,565.84 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.