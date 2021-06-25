DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.95 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

