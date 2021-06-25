DistX Market Capitalization Achieves $16,184.13 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $16,184.13 and $43,295.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DistX has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00163113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00098367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,288.34 or 1.00505144 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

