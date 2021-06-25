Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.71 and last traded at C$69.46. 31,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 98,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.01.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

