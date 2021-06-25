Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.