Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

