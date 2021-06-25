Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 391.80 ($5.12). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 389.20 ($5.08), with a volume of 580,437 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

