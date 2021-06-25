Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,542 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Domo stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOMO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

