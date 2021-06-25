Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,542 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Domo stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
About Domo
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
