DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) fell 1.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $174.00 and last traded at $175.96. 14,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,502,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.98.

Specifically, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,105,953 shares of company stock worth $1,217,973,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

