Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $173.91 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for about 18.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Smartsheet worth $173,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

SMAR traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,060. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,515 shares of company stock valued at $23,032,426. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

