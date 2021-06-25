dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

LON DOTD opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.46. The company has a market cap of £684.18 million and a PE ratio of 63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

