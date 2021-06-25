Downing ONE VCT (LON:DDV1) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Downing ONE VCT Plc (LON:DDV1) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 58.89 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.89 ($0.77), with a volume of 6438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Downing ONE VCT’s payout ratio is -0.27%.

Get Downing ONE VCT alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.80. The company has a market cap of £103.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Downing ONE VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing ONE VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.