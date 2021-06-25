Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.90. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 193,770 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.