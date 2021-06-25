DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Increased to GBX 500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.29 ($5.16).

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 421.70 ($5.51) on Thursday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

