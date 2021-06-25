Duality Advisers LP Has $2.44 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,021,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $80.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

