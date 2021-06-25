Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SONO opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

