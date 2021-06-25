Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 14,292 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.