Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 83,551 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Stratasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SSYS opened at $26.09 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.