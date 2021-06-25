Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $63.70 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

