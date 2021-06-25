Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,297 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4,213.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

