Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.