Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.
DUK opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.
In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 929.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
