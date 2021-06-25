Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

DUK opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 929.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

