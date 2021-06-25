DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,748,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.