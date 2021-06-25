DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Up 4.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Specifically, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.