DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Basf (ETR:BAS)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.53 ($91.22).

Shares of BAS opened at €65.61 ($77.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.37. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is €68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

