ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.33

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 49110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -92.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -80.35%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.