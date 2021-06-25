Edge Capital Group LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.