Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $124,232,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

